Alright, Probably going to get hazed for not knowing everything about the differences in pumps despite my "extensive research, but here's my issue. I have a 1990 JS440 hull thats junk. My buddy bought a cheap SX hull off craigs and we've been stripping it for paint to transplant his motor and pump(pump is in super good shape and has great impeller) into this new hull. The problem I see that could throw is for a loop is the whole driveshaft bearing assemblies. I guess I'm just confused on where to go with the issue.

Does the js driveshaft come out of the big bearing assembly thing?

Can i use the sx driveshaft with the pump?

will the pumps line up?

Is there a good fix?

Can I use the Impeller off the JS pump and put it on the SX pump?

My friend is trying to save money so just going out and buying a new pump and impeller isn't really an option. but then again, another hull could also be catastrophic.

Have to make sure you have a js440 pump or Js 550 pump with to start. The js 550 set up has the impeller installed into the pump and the drive shaft inserts into thenpump. Js 440 has the impeller mounted on the drive shaft. Both setups get un bolted from the bulkhead and bearing carrier and shaft Come out together. In any situation all the pumps will into any hull, the difference will be the bulk head mounting surface. Js 440 and js 550 have the same bolt pattern. The sx will be much different.

What engine are you running?



