 Whazguude, what the fuk is up with me
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:33 PM #1
    whazguude
    whazguude is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    86
    Posts
    7,253

    Whazguude, what the fuk is up with me

    I don't give a fuk about most of you, but there are a few that I owe some stuff to. I apologize. Been having some sh!t going down in my personal life. I know that has nothing to do with you ***g0ts, but......

    Dan, Jay, Terry.... I'm sorry for the bullsh!t no replies. Life kinda sucker punched me. No excuse. Dan, that plate and your gasket are coming back to you! Jay, you're getting an (almost) entire x2. Terry, my bad. I never got back to you on those parts.

    I think you guys have my contact numbers. Jay, pretty sure you tried to hit me up saturday, while I was covered in grease.

    Anyhooooooooo.

    Fuk y'all, all of y'all, if y'all don't like me, blow me.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:58 PM #2
    mrwhipper
    mrwhipper is offline
    PWCToday Guru mrwhipper's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    352

    Re: Whazguude, what the fuk is up with me

    I know that I am in the "I don't give a F about you group". I hope things turn around for ya just the same.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 9 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 7 guests)

  1. Bionic racing,
  2. duke_350

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 