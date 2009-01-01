Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wisconsin Dellls, Wi is where I ride... Hello #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Illinois/Wisconsin Posts 1 Wisconsin Dellls, Wi is where I ride... Hello I unfortunately live in Illinois but lucky enough to spend my summers on the Upper Wisconsin River which I consider a great place for water sports. With seven kids we have a large corral of toys from Blasters, VRX Pros, newer VX models, a 19' SeaRay and a newly acquired 1992 Boston Whaler Rage. As the kids are getting older they are at or starting to head off to college so our fleet of two strokes has been dwindling down. Spring is on our doorstep and summer right around the corner! Hello. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

