It's a '93 ts650 hull with '94 xiss engine. I used the 93 ts waterbox and exhaust. The 93 ts waterbox is exactly the same as any year 750 waterbox except the internal tubes and outlet tube. With a fully charged battery, the motor packs up when continuing to hit the starter. Sounds like battery is going dead then kaboom! big backfire. Everytime. It will run good for a second when playing with throttle but never idles right. The motor ran great when it was in it's original hull just months ago.