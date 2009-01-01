|
|
-
Problems with 650 to 750 swap
It's a '93 ts650 hull with '94 xiss engine. I used the 93 ts waterbox and exhaust. The 93 ts waterbox is exactly the same as any year 750 waterbox except the internal tubes and outlet tube. With a fully charged battery, the motor packs up when continuing to hit the starter. Sounds like battery is going dead then kaboom! big backfire. Everytime. It will run good for a second when playing with throttle but never idles right. The motor ran great when it was in it's original hull just months ago.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules