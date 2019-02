Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kerker 440/550 exhaust part. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Columbia SC Posts 70 Kerker 440/550 exhaust part. Have this, came with old 440 motor.

I cannot see myself ever using it.

$50 shipped to the lower 48.



8BC4106A-AA76-4440-A576-F815B6A1BB51.jpeg

FE09753C-26EE-4E58-960D-BC26E4DA9BEF.jpeg

57C657E1-1A05-47CE-92BD-5EC7AFAEB0E4.jpeg



This is is on eBay, it might make complete exhaust. Donít know for sure.

https://rover.ebay.com/rover/0/0/0?m...2F182224283603 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules