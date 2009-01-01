Been running two square nose skis for about 20 years and just bought 2015 Superjet. Ive just put on a Worx 205 intake grate off one of the other skis and Im trying to work out what ride plate. I live on the river, so Its flat water mostly. Im happy the way the ski handles except for, it gets twitchy at mid speed, and Id love the ski to sit up a bit more at the front, but it great flat out. So basically I wish the nose sat up a bit more. Some people are suggesting I cut a big D out of the existing Stock ride plate. Or the plate with the small D shape whole. They must handle differently. But how? So Im looking at WR312 WR314 and the WR315. A D-cut. How big? Ive read up on it but Im still no clearer to make a decision on which one of those right places best gonna suit me. Im 64 and 90 kg, flat water ski.
Im not sure if anyone can help me out here, but Im just putting it out there.