 Prowatercraft ride plate thoughts?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:56 AM #1
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    419

    Prowatercraft ride plate thoughts?

    Im looking for a ride plate for my ski and was wondering if any of you have this ride platehttps://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...x2-ride-plate/ if so what were your thoughts on it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:57 AM #2
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    38
    Posts
    513

    Re: Prowatercraft ride plate thoughts?

    Love mine. By far the best one one the market. I have three now.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:03 AM #3
    vocalDyslexic
    vocalDyslexic is online now
    Frequent Poster vocalDyslexic's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    38
    Posts
    182

    Re: Prowatercraft ride plate thoughts?

    Mine just came Friday. Cant wait to give it a go. The pictures dont do it justice. The quality is amazing, and it's one of the only plates you cant find a single one for sale on eBay.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 