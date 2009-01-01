Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Prowatercraft ride plate thoughts? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 419 Prowatercraft ride plate thoughts? Im looking for a ride plate for my ski and was wondering if any of you have this ride platehttps://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...x2-ride-plate/ if so what were your thoughts on it #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 38 Posts 513 Re: Prowatercraft ride plate thoughts? Love mine. By far the best one one the market. I have three now.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Mine just came Friday. Cant wait to give it a go. The pictures dont do it justice. The quality is amazing, and it's one of the only plates you cant find a single one for sale on eBay.

