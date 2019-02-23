Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Freshly rebuilt 750, ported and polished #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2012 Location Peotone illinois Age 35 Posts 426 Freshly rebuilt 750, ported and polished Built 3 years ago by Z-Force

Never ran

Bored

New pistons and rings

Ported and polished

ADA girdled head

Should make 180psi

Lightened flywheel

Exhaust ported to match factory head pipe

Looking to get $1200

Local pickup only





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Sexual Castles Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules