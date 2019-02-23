|
PWCToday Guru
Freshly rebuilt 750, ported and polished
Built 3 years ago by Z-Force
Never ran
Bored
New pistons and rings
Ported and polished
ADA girdled head
Should make 180psi
Lightened flywheel
Exhaust ported to match factory head pipe
Looking to get $1200
Local pickup only
