Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Has anyone seen this intake? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Maryland Age 36 Posts 24 Has anyone seen this intake? So the great MACSBOOST has designed an intake for the SVHO engine. I just bought a 2019 GP1800R and have read that a filter right on the blower is the best way, granted the air temp is favorable. Mac has designed a filter that is to be released soon (on sale with a discount now for preorder), that has a velocity stack on the front of a filter. Thoughts

