Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 300sx partout #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location sacramento ca Age 26 Posts 4 300sx partout

Any interest in 300sx parts?





I would prefer to sell the engine complete with electronics...





Engine runs great, I fired it up before pulling the engine, the carb could probably be gon through but other than that it fired right up. I have a video of it running I can text









Not sure Fair prices Ive never sold or bought 300 parts, all prices are negotiable if there is somthing g thats not listed comment or shoot me a pm with an offer.





Complete motor with electronics - $350 + shipping





Fuel tank - $50 plus shipping





Water box - $25 plus shipping





Pump - $80 plus shipping









Front and rear bumpers - $40 + shipping





If there is any thing specific you want just let me know with a comment or pm









I do have a video of the engine running that is time stamped and I can send via text if interested





Located Turlock California













3C768D91-D9CA-4188-B3EA-8D88D1E052F7.jpegA3E142B5-A102-4CD6-9AED-F775652AE1DE.jpeg Attached Images 388016CA-ECF8-480B-9F1F-CC7B80FB4E15.jpeg (649.2 KB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules