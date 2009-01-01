 300sx partout
Thread: 300sx partout

    300sx partout


    Any interest in 300sx parts?


    I would prefer to sell the engine complete with electronics...


    Engine runs great, I fired it up before pulling the engine, the carb could probably be gon through but other than that it fired right up. I have a video of it running I can text




    Not sure Fair prices Ive never sold or bought 300 parts, all prices are negotiable if there is somthing g thats not listed comment or shoot me a pm with an offer.


    Complete motor with electronics - $350 + shipping


    Fuel tank - $50 plus shipping


    Water box - $25 plus shipping


    Pump - $80 plus shipping




    Front and rear bumpers - $40 + shipping


    If there is any thing specific you want just let me know with a comment or pm




    I do have a video of the engine running that is time stamped and I can send via text if interested


    Located Turlock California






