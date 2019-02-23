 JS300B Restoration by 12 year old Project.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:58 PM #1
    kiteklan1
    kiteklan1 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2019
    Location
    mersin
    Age
    45
    Posts
    2

    JS300B Restoration by 12 year old Project.

    I am Ozgur from Turkey, took out from garage my 1986 JS300B jet ski out to help my son to understand engines and earn his 1st Jet ski by his own monte and sweat.
    more then 20 years ago I packed this jetski with injecting oil inside the cylinder.
    CD445FEF-A6C8-4773-AC95-7F7FB8420F98.jpeg 200F3E76-1767-4E28-8796-16482843280C.jpeg

    I told him to share his experience trough this forum to gain more knowledge from the community.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:25 PM #2
    kiteklan1
    kiteklan1 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2019
    Location
    mersin
    Age
    45
    Posts
    2

    Re: JS300B Restoration by 12 year old Project.

    So far we had tried to start with jumper wires from our car battery and saw the starter and ignition is working , there was a scratching noise so opened the cylinder head cover, removed the carb, took the engine out and cleaned an drained the oil.













    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 