JS300B Restoration by 12 year old Project.
I am Ozgur from Turkey, took out from garage my 1986 JS300B jet ski out to help my son to understand engines and earn his 1st Jet ski by his own monte and sweat.
more then 20 years ago I packed this jetski with injecting oil inside the cylinder.
CD445FEF-A6C8-4773-AC95-7F7FB8420F98.jpeg 200F3E76-1767-4E28-8796-16482843280C.jpeg
I told him to share his experience trough this forum to gain more knowledge from the community.
