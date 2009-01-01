|
|
-
Waterbox
I have found numerous threads about a quiet waterbox with good flow but most are really dated. A good one is titled "Poor man's 2 inch exhaust." Has anyone done anything differently as of recent to have a quieter ride? Sounds like a seadoo HX purple waterbox is the way to go because of the 2" diameters, good flow, and it is quieter. Also read that coffman made a silencer. I currently have 750SP with a Westcoast waterbox and pipe which is extremely loud. I'd like to go the HX route but want to check in before I make a decision.
