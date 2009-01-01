Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK) Age 31 Posts 200 SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo 9B182116-98B7-42F2-8D3F-ED011C923935.jpeg4A91DDCC-4538-4664-B64E-A41D1F0AF5B8.jpeg



$200 o.b.o +shipping and fees or gift payment #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Los Angeles Age 38 Posts 871 Re: SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo Just a heads up the ride plate wont work on the SC. Intake great for sure.



Nice parts









Thanks z-pilot, SC has a special reverse plate right?









