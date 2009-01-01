 SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo
  Today, 06:32 PM
    Sexual Castles
    Sexual Castles is offline
    Frequent Poster Sexual Castles's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK)
    Age
    31
    Posts
    200

    SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo

    9B182116-98B7-42F2-8D3F-ED011C923935.jpeg4A91DDCC-4538-4664-B64E-A41D1F0AF5B8.jpeg

    $200 o.b.o +shipping and fees or gift payment
  Today, 07:46 PM
    zpilot
    zpilot is offline
    Resident Guru zpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Los Angeles
    Age
    38
    Posts
    871

    Re: SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo

    Just a heads up the ride plate wont work on the SC. Intake great for sure.

    Nice parts





    1995 Kawasaki SC
    PJS Viper 9000 800cc
    PJS Exhaust Manifold
    Coffmans Full Exhaust
    Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear
    12 Vein SS Magnum Pump
    10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller
    PJS Rip Turn
    DG Intake Grate






    1994 Kawasaki XIR
    Group K Head Mod
    PJS Exhaust
    Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl
    UMI Bars
  Today, 07:49 PM
    Sexual Castles
    Sexual Castles is offline
    Frequent Poster Sexual Castles's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK)
    Age
    31
    Posts
    200

    Re: SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo

    Thanks z-pilot, SC has a special reverse plate right?
  Today, 08:29 PM
    zpilot
    zpilot is offline
    Resident Guru zpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Los Angeles
    Age
    38
    Posts
    871

    Re: SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo

    Yes, it does have the reverse bucket mounted to the factory ride plate. The TS plate is not wide enough to fit the SC. Bolts don't line up and I don't think they ever made an aftermarket plate for it.
