|
|
-
Frequent Poster
SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo
-
Resident Guru
Re: SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo
Just a heads up the ride plate wont work on the SC. Intake great for sure.
Nice parts
1995 Kawasaki SC
PJS Viper 9000 800cc
PJS Exhaust Manifold
Coffmans Full Exhaust
Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear
12 Vein SS Magnum Pump
10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller
PJS Rip Turn
DG Intake Grate
1994 Kawasaki XIR
Group K Head Mod
PJS Exhaust
Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl
UMI Bars
-
Frequent Poster
Re: SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo
Thanks z-pilot, SC has a special reverse plate right?
Last edited by Sexual Castles; Today at 07:50 PM.
-
Resident Guru
Re: SC / TS Mariner intake grate and finned rideplate combo
Yes, it does have the reverse bucket mounted to the factory ride plate. The TS plate is not wide enough to fit the SC. Bolts don't line up and I don't think they ever made an aftermarket plate for it.
Last edited by zpilot; Today at 08:29 PM.
