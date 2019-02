Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha waverunner suv #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Norco ca Posts 62 Yamaha waverunner suv For sale $8000

I have a 2000 seadoo gtx di and a 2001 seadoo gtx di and a 2000 yamaha waverunner suv on a trailer that holds 4 with a tool box and a gas tank on front and ratcheting tie down straps to hold each ski down in the back all work and are ready to go please call or text at 909 261 5434 i live in norco ca20190129_084215_HDR.jpg20190129_084228_HDR.jpg20190129_084221_HDR.jpg Last edited by Joeyjacques; Today at 06:01 PM . Reason: To put price Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules