I just bought a 2002 FX140 It starts up and runs fine, but the compression is 180,180,180,90. I'm trying to figure out if it could be a stuck valve or stuck rings? I do notice when it is running and I take the cap off of the oil reservoir smokey air is puffing out also with the air cover off I see some smoke coming out of somewhere in the box, but I cant pinpoint where. also I'm going to be pulling the motor anyway cause I'm going to use it in an MR1 Swap into an SUV. Any help would be greatly appreciated.