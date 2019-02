Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Old race hull XP/SPX #716 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Atlanta Posts 15 Old race hull XP/SPX #716 Anyone recognize this old race hull? Says it's a 94 but looks like a 98 spx hull. Would be surprised if a 94 was still being raced in 2002 (I think I'm reading the world finals sticker as 2002). It's not mine just something I came across and was curious if there as any known history to it.

https://atlanta.craigslist.org/atl/b...816683622.html

