BRP Wins record 9th NMMA INNOVATION AWARD with tehe 2019 SEA-DOO FISH PRO WATERCRAFT!
The Sea-Doo FISH PRO won the 2019 Miami International Boat Show NMMA Innovation Award. © BRP 2018
Miami, FL, February 21, 2019 BRP (TSXOO, NASDAQOOO) created a new segment in the personal watercraft industry and won its unprecedented ninth National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Innovation Award for PWC at the 2019 Miami International Boat Show for its Sea-Doo FISH PRO. The award honors manufacturers who bring new and innovative products that move the boating industry forward. The new recreational sport fishing FISH PRO model makes fishing easier and more accessible with smart design features at an affordable price.
With fishing being the most popular on-water activity, Sea-Doo is the first to create a purpose-built small craft fishing machine thats just as happy inshore as offshore, said innovation award judge and editor of Boating World Magazine, Alan Jones.
Sea-Doo is world renown for introducing meaningful innovation that enhances the on-water experience, said Marc R. Lacroix, Global Marketing Director for Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo at BRP. We are honored to receive our 9th NMMA Innovation Award. Its a testament to our steadfast commitment to growing the industry and introducing new innovative watercraft that help water lovers to live the best Sea-Doo Life.
The Sea-Doo FISH PRO is the first personal watercraft outfitted for recreational fishing from the factory and includes a host of innovative features and design elements that give fishermen an unfair advantage. Easy to prepare, launch, load and operate make the FISH PRO easy to own and allows anglers more time to fish. Fishing from a FISH PRO is exciting as the angler is close to the action and getting to the fish is more fun..
Key innovative features include a premium 13.5 US gal. LinQ system cooler with recessed work surface and four adjustable position rod holders, Garmin° ECHOMAP° fish finder and navigation system, oversized fuel tank, bench seat and side footrest, and trolling mode.
And the fun doesnt stop when the fish stop biting; the FISH PRO is versatile, based on the award winning ST3 hull platform featuring incredible stability and spacious 27-gallon direct access front storage. The FISH PRO can be transformed into a premium touring and tow-sport machine in seconds to extend the Sea-Doo Life for the entire family.
For more information on the award-winning Sea-Doo FISH PRO and all of the models in the 2019 lineup, visit www.sea-doo.comand follow Sea-Doo on social media via facebook.com/seadoo and @BRPSeaDoo on Twitter and Instagram.
About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems built on
over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and
distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on-
and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion
systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support
our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance
your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$4.5 billion from over 100 countries, our global
workforce is made up of around 10,500 driven, resourceful people.
http://www.brp.com/
@BRPnews
Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, FISH PRO, LinQ and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
