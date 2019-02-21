

The Sea-Doo FISH PRO won the 2019 Miami International Boat Show NMMA Innovation Award. © BRP 2018



Miami, FL, February 21, 2019 

BRP (TSX: DOO, NASDAQ: DOOO) created a new segment in the personal watercraft industry and won its unprecedented ninth National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Innovation Award for PWC at the 2019 Miami International Boat Show for its Sea-Doo FISH PRO. The award honors manufacturers who bring new and innovative products that move the boating industry forward. The new recreational sport fishing FISH PRO model makes fishing easier and more accessible with smart design features at an affordable price.

With fishing being the most popular on-water activity, Sea-Doo is the first to create a purpose-built small craft fishing machine thats just as happy inshore as offshore, said innovation award judge and editor of Boating World Magazine, Alan Jones.

Sea-Doo is world renown for introducing meaningful innovation that enhances the on-water experience, said

We are honored to receive our 9th NMMA Innovation Award. Its a testament to our steadfast commitment to growing the industry and introducing new innovative watercraft that help water lovers to live the best Sea-Doo Life.

The Sea-Doo FISH PRO is the first personal watercraft outfitted for recreational fishing from the factory and includes a host of innovative features and design elements that give fishermen an unfair advantage. Easy to prepare, launch, load and operate make the FISH PRO easy to own and allows anglers more time to fish. Fishing from a FISH PRO is exciting as the angler is close to the action and getting to the fish is more fun..

Key innovative features include a premium 13.5 US gal. LinQ system cooler with recessed work surface and four adjustable position rod holders, Garmin

°

ECHOMAP

°

fish finder and navigation system, oversized fuel tank, bench seat and side footrest, and trolling mode.

And the fun doesnt stop when the fish stop biting; the FISH PRO is versatile, based on the award winning ST3 hull platform featuring incredible stability and spacious 27-gallon direct access front storage. The FISH PRO can be transformed into a premium touring and tow-sport machine in seconds to extend the Sea-Doo Life for the entire family.

