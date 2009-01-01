Well here are the specs:
-440 with .50 Weisco pistons
-stock compression
-NOS crank
-OEM seals
-mint OEM starter
-carb rebuilt with a genuine Mikuni kit by Gearhead Motorsports
-new throttle cable
-stock choke
-new OEM style fuel lines from Jetmaniac
-Mainer pipe (mint)
-Mariner exhaust manifold
-Mariner waterbox
-Electronics rebuilt by Jestskisolutions
-aluminum driveshaft
-Solas 15.5 reworked by Impros
-Mint stock pump
-Mariner rideplate
-R&D top loader
-Hydroturf mat kit
-OEM Style fuel lines
-Graphics from PWCGraphics
Not a scratch on it, even the bottom of the hull is mint. Only ran it briefly on a hose to set the idle. I think $3k is reasonable due to all the work and parts used. Hate to sell it but it’s just too nice. I hope someone would buy it to add to their collection. It was a fun build and learned a lot. Time to move onto another project. PM if interested or have any questions. More pictures available upon request. I have pictures of the entire progress of the build.
