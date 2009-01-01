Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1981 Kawasaki JS440 fully restored #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2003 Location North Florida Age 48 Posts 2,199 1981 Kawasaki JS440 fully restored Well here are the specs:

-440 with .50 Weisco pistons

-stock compression

-NOS crank

-OEM seals

-mint OEM starter

-carb rebuilt with a genuine Mikuni kit by Gearhead Motorsports

-new throttle cable

-stock choke

-new OEM style fuel lines from Jetmaniac

-Mainer pipe (mint)

-Mariner exhaust manifold

-Mariner waterbox

-Electronics rebuilt by Jestskisolutions

-aluminum driveshaft

-Solas 15.5 reworked by Impros

-Mint stock pump

-Mariner rideplate

-R&D top loader

-Hydroturf mat kit

-OEM Style fuel lines

-Graphics from PWCGraphics



Not a scratch on it, even the bottom of the hull is mint. Only ran it briefly on a hose to set the idle. I think $3k is reasonable due to all the work and parts used. Hate to sell it but it’s just too nice. I hope someone would buy it to add to their collection. It was a fun build and learned a lot. Time to move onto another project. PM if interested or have any questions. More pictures available upon request. I have pictures of the entire progress of the build.



9C985DE5-B142-4511-849D-3109067CC338.jpeg54D5EE18-1761-4115-B172-F864447C9630.jpegFC110FD7-90EE-4811-9753-4B5643AADC14.jpeg Last edited by Mike W; Today at 08:22 AM . '03 Superjet

96XP

96 WB1

95 XP 800

'95 X2

90 550 SX

91 550 SX

81 440 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,947 Re: 1981 Kawasaki JS440 fully restored That's a nice ski

