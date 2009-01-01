 1981 Kawasaki JS440 fully restored
  Today, 08:21 AM
    Mike W
    1981 Kawasaki JS440 fully restored

    Well here are the specs:
    -440 with .50 Weisco pistons
    -stock compression
    -NOS crank
    -OEM seals
    -mint OEM starter
    -carb rebuilt with a genuine Mikuni kit by Gearhead Motorsports
    -new throttle cable
    -stock choke
    -new OEM style fuel lines from Jetmaniac
    -Mainer pipe (mint)
    -Mariner exhaust manifold
    -Mariner waterbox
    -Electronics rebuilt by Jestskisolutions
    -aluminum driveshaft
    -Solas 15.5 reworked by Impros
    -Mint stock pump
    -Mariner rideplate
    -R&D top loader
    -Hydroturf mat kit
    -OEM Style fuel lines
    -Graphics from PWCGraphics

    Not a scratch on it, even the bottom of the hull is mint. Only ran it briefly on a hose to set the idle. I think $3k is reasonable due to all the work and parts used. Hate to sell it but it’s just too nice. I hope someone would buy it to add to their collection. It was a fun build and learned a lot. Time to move onto another project. PM if interested or have any questions. More pictures available upon request. I have pictures of the entire progress of the build.

    9C985DE5-B142-4511-849D-3109067CC338.jpeg54D5EE18-1761-4115-B172-F864447C9630.jpegFC110FD7-90EE-4811-9753-4B5643AADC14.jpeg
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: 1981 Kawasaki JS440 fully restored

    That's a nice ski

