I've got an MT rev sd 96 in my 96 Seadoo XP. It has the red and black wires hooked up to the solinoid for ecwi into my Rossier. Runs great and seems to do what it's supposed to, but trying to find instructions on which jumpers do what, and when exactly water turns on/off, etc. and how to adjust with different jumper settings.
Currently there are jumpers in #1,3,&4 from the left, if that helps.
Any good links to instructions would be great, or if anyone has good Intel, that'd be appreciated as well.
Thanks.