2003 Sea Doo Challenger 1800 - Needs work
I am looking to buy a 2003 but it has some issues i was hoping to get some feedback on. The issues are the impellor is not turning when the boat starts. I assume since there are no transmissions that the PTO, shaft, and impellor all need to be replaced. Problem is, i cannot find any parts for the life of me for a 2003. I believe this has a 240 EFI 2 stroke in it, not familar with this engine either, or what goes wrong. I am keeping my 03 XP DIs alive so i am familar with the overhaul process, but lack of parts is def an issue. Thoughts and help appreciated.
Tom
