Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: At what point would you consider a rebuild?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Mellons Bay, New Zealand Posts 21 At what point would you consider a rebuild?? I have a '99 Waverunner XL760. At the moment it runs great and not showing any issues, however 2 years ago the compression was showing 140/150 psi. This was done by a service centre. I borrowed a compression tester from a colleague at work and checked it yesterday (don't know if this has been calibrated), anyway, it is showing 120/130 psi.



So the question arises....When should I consider a top-end rebuild?



All feedback appreciated.



As compression continues to deteriorate, it will take longer to start and performance will suffer. What is most concerning is the disparity between the two cylinders. 10 PSI difference is significant and indicates that one cylinder may have scoring or a damaged ring. A top end is easy to do. Particularity if it does not need a bore. You may be able to get good, even compression with a new set of rings and gaskets.

