Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800/1100 Parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK) Age 31 Posts 197 SXR 800/1100 Parts Few bits for sale surplus to requirements, price is plus actual shipping cost to you and buyer covers Paypal fees or gifts payment. Prices are in USD and o.b.o unless noted, if you are in the great white north let me know and we can work out a CAD price.



Factory Pipe Exhaust Manifold tapped for dual cooling $160

Worx WR306 Rideplate $200

Worx WR225 Intake Grate $160

Blowsion Billet Exhaust Outlet (basically raw aluminum as anodizing is almost all gone, would look great polished) $50

Brand New unopened RHAAS 1/2" extended bearing carrier $200 FIRM

STX engine mounts and driveshaft $65

2005 SXR Hood $150

2005 SXR Complete Green Handlepole, Handlepole bracket for mounting to hull and JSU spring tensioner on bracket with spring (basically took the whole thing off the hull and has everything minus bars, start/stop, bar clamps) $250



If you want pics of anything PM me your email address. If you package things together as a bigger sale we can work out better pricing.



Trades I would consider (or if you have one I would buy) are ported 1100 cylinder, MRD 1100 billet head, SXR 800 rear or mid sponsons, Rhaas/Wax billet on/off switch housing, working condition 1100 crank, PJS branded 650 crank case drain blockoff, PJS branded 750 reed cages, Jet Dynamics or Skat aluminum pump shoe, Versiplug R-drain, your left nut... Last edited by Sexual Castles; Today at 12:03 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules