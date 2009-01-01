Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: advanced timing, timing curve, port timing question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location Texas Age 28 Posts 103 advanced timing, timing curve, port timing question I'm trying to understand the meanings of advanced timing, timing curve, port timing, etc. I'm reading tons of threads but nobody is actually explaining what these do for the ski, used for, or the meanings. I'm researching CDI's for Kawasaki sxr 800's and small pin/big pin 750s to correctly match or custom tune a CDI for my ski build but I'm lost. Maybe someone can go thru an explain these terms for tuning so I have a better understanding of timing differences and the affects. Can also direct me to threads I've missed that explains these things.



1991 Kawasaki X2 Running a stock ported small pin 750 with a westcoast head @ 180psi single 46mm blackjack carb, vforce carbon reeds westcoast exhaust mani mated to factory head pipe plumbed to limited blaster chamber ran to a tdr water box 2in exhaust, all port matched, hooker 10/16 prop, tdm pump thrust cone, pjs rip turn nozzle, westcoast super deep intake grate....trying to figure out the best CDI/timing for this setup. Will be using a 2008 sxr 800 ebox, 800 front cover with oem 800 stator (5 wire) & trigger pickup, and a Jetinetics 750/800 light weight charging flywheel.



Any help in helping me understand this ignition and timing stuff would be greatly, I mean greatly appreciated lol. Will be a freeride ski with alot of wide open throttle runs. Last edited by TexomaMan_X2; Today at 02:12 AM . Let the good times roll Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules