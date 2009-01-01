Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sre 48 carbs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location fort Lauderdale Posts 33 Sre 48 carbs Just need to be gone through and cleaned up from sitting on my shelf, they're spicket mount carbs they measure 47.9mm, will consider a trade for a 12 vein 144 pump for my b1

650 Attached Images 1550719156618785577563571378065.jpg (4.95 MB, 11 views)

1550719156618785577563571378065.jpg (4.95 MB, 11 views) 15507193183541148350094544674390.jpg (5.09 MB, 8 views) Last edited by lsx5.3; Yesterday at 11:25 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules