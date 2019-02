Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Complete Coffman exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Usa Posts 3 Complete Coffman exhaust I have for sale Complete Coffman exhaust, manifold bolt threads are good, some pitting but will not hinder performance. It is generally in great condition. $350 shipped. If interested send a PM. Thanks #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 457 Re: Complete Coffman exhaust for what motor / ski? 1990 SN SJ // 6M6 Factory Limited Pipe, footholds, Protec rideplate, toploader intake grate



1993 SN SJ // 701 swap, Solas prop, Protec rideplate, toploader intake grate



