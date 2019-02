Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GPS Device Recommendations #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2018 Location Orlando Posts 1 GPS Device Recommendations Trying to get some recommendations for a multi-use GPS device. I would prefer to have one that is good for being out on the water and backpacking. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 95 Re: GPS Device Recommendations My Garmin Montana 650 is awesome. 7 years still going strong. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

