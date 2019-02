Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 1996 Sea Doo GTi cylinder head #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 4,274 WTB: 1996 Sea Doo GTi cylinder head Gentlemen,



Am looking for a cylinder head only for the aforementioned vehicle for a rebuild I’m working on.



The head needs to be clean, straight, no corrosion where any of the o-rings are set in and all sealing surfaces are to be straight, flat and undamaged.



Sea Doo part number 290 923 251







Thanks!



