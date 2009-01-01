Thread: PWC Raffle

|
PWC Raffle
PWC Raffle
Listen to Jet Ski Radio live every Wednesday at 7:00pm eastern standard time via this link for opportunities to win the Reaper: www.mixlr.com/watercraft-network
And or join the official event Facebook page "Krash Industries JetFest".
Re: PWC Raffle
Re: PWC Raffle
Bud Jet Sports as a sponsor? Is this a poster from 25 years ago? lol Happy to see it though!
Re: PWC Raffle
Re: PWC Raffle
Matt - Budweiser is actually a sponsor of the Friday evening pre-registration party, AKA, the Catalina Wine Mixer. So we decided to pirate the old Bud logo and use it rather than their modern logo.
