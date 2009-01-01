 PWC Raffle
Thread: PWC Raffle

  Today, 01:42 PM #1
    ko2
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home ko2's Avatar
    PWC Raffle

    Listen to Jet Ski Radio live every Wednesday at 7:00pm eastern standard time via this link for opportunities to win the Reaper: www.mixlr.com/watercraft-network

    And or join the official event Facebook page "Krash Industries JetFest".
  Today, 01:59 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Re: PWC Raffle

    Bud Jet Sports as a sponsor? Is this a poster from 25 years ago? lol Happy to see it though!
  Today, 02:26 PM #3
    ko2
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home ko2's Avatar
    Re: PWC Raffle

    Matt - Budweiser is actually a sponsor of the Friday evening pre-registration party, AKA, the Catalina Wine Mixer. So we decided to pirate the old Bud logo and use it rather than their modern logo.
