750 sx/? gas tank
It's clean. How do tell what year it is?
Re: 750 sx/? gas tank
92-95 sx or sxi. 98-02 sxi pro were premix from kawi. Tank didn't have spot for oil tank.
Re: 750 sx/? gas tank
It’s between 92 and 96 I️ believe because I️ don’t think there was a 97 and the 98 didn’t have the oil tank I️ could be wrong
