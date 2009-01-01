 750 sx/? gas tank
pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:46 PM #1
    jrddillon
    jrddillon is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    WI
    Age
    55
    Posts
    1,278

    750 sx/? gas tank

    It's clean. How do tell what year it is?
  2. Yesterday, 11:51 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,232

    Re: 750 sx/? gas tank

    92-95 sx or sxi. 98-02 sxi pro were premix from kawi. Tank didn't have spot for oil tank.
  3. Yesterday, 11:52 PM #3
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    416

    Re: 750 sx/? gas tank

    It’s between 92 and 96 I️ believe because I️ don’t think there was a 97 and the 98 didn’t have the oil tank I️ could be wrong
