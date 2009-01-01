|
Need a jetski/951 Guru help
Hi Ive recently purchased a 99 seadoo gsxl, its just had a engine rebuild so Ive been told.
My my questions are as below
it bogged down at one point and wouldnt pick up on leaving the ocean I noticed and aftermarket flame arrestor had fallen off, would that have cause this?
I noticed and exhaust bolt was also rattling around in the hull. Ive found where this came from but the exhaust clamp doesnt look to be right Is this okay? (Hopefully photo attaches)
please could somone highlight which is the idle adjustment scre? I think its the one by the throttle cable?
It looks to have had the fuel lines replaced (from the grey ones) although it looks like the breather45F92C87-64F9-4E89-96DF-D1318BA741F3.jpegBFDBDC56-CC0C-45FD-9BE3-900BC7A85282.jpegAA14CE9A-F23A-4A6C-B3F6-0B5C4E945989.jpegBFDBDC56-CC0C-45FD-9BE3-900BC7A85282.jpeg8274541A-70DE-423A-90B8-A87A6F2DD738.jpeg lines are still grey is this okay?
The fuel guage and vts doesnt work but Ive seen a few threads on this so will give them ago first.
How do you guys get all remaining water out the hill, Im a little ocd?
Any any help would be great
