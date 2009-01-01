Hi Ive recently purchased a 99 seadoo gsxl, its just had a engine rebuild so Ive been told.

My my questions are as below

it bogged down at one point and wouldnt pick up on leaving the ocean I noticed and aftermarket flame arrestor had fallen off, would that have cause this?

I noticed and exhaust bolt was also rattling around in the hull. Ive found where this came from but the exhaust clamp doesnt look to be right Is this okay? (Hopefully photo attaches)

please could somone highlight which is the idle adjustment scre? I think its the one by the throttle cable?

It looks to have had the fuel lines replaced (from the grey ones) although it looks like the breather45F92C87-64F9-4E89-96DF-D1318BA741F3.jpegBFDBDC56-CC0C-45FD-9BE3-900BC7A85282.jpegAA14CE9A-F23A-4A6C-B3F6-0B5C4E945989.jpegBFDBDC56-CC0C-45FD-9BE3-900BC7A85282.jpeg8274541A-70DE-423A-90B8-A87A6F2DD738.jpeg lines are still grey is this okay?

The fuel guage and vts doesnt work but Ive seen a few threads on this so will give them ago first.

How do you guys get all remaining water out the hill, Im a little ocd?
Any any help would be great