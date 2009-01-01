|
RXP RXT GTR 4 TEC performance Parts and complete built engine
ALL PRICES ARE OBO, ALL PARTS FROM RUNNING SKI PART OUT
MESSAGE ME WHAT YOUR INTERESTED IN
Wiring harness complete 2005 RXP -----$250. (only dash harness pictured, it wont let me post the picture of rest of harness)
Riva pro series ECU 8650 tune and matching dess key -----$500
48lb bosh injectors from 4tecperformance ------$165
Riva fuel rail (polished, kinda) ------$165
Aeromotive rrfpr kit. ------$165
Intake manifold with riva intercooler block/ boost tap -----$200
Starter -----$100
MPEM -----$200
Complete engine with front and rear covers 2005 RXP, will fit many others (30hours since recent build) ------$3500
-------Engine has following mods--------
2008+ supercharger oiler mod (better oiling for large superchargers)
wiseco 8.4:1 pistons .5mm overbore (piston to wall clearance at .0035in)
New OEM main bearings and thrust washers
New OEM rod bearings
New OEM balance shaft bearings and thrust washers
RXP 300 Head gasket
Rotating assembly balanced, rods crank and pistons
ARP Head studs
ARP Flywheel bolts
OEM RXP 260 valve springs (from 2014 RXP 15hrs)
Les Cooke valve spring retainers
629 Camshaft
Ferrara Stainless lightweight valves
Ported head (Eastside powersports)
Riva 160deg thermostat
New OEM timing chains, guides, tensioner
All other engine bolts are NEW OEM and have been replaced if TTY
