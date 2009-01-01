Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RXP RXT GTR 4 TEC performance Parts and complete built engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Lk hopatcong Posts 26 RXP RXT GTR 4 TEC performance Parts and complete built engine ALL PRICES ARE OBO, ALL PARTS FROM RUNNING SKI PART OUT



MESSAGE ME WHAT YOUR INTERESTED IN











Wiring harness complete 2005 RXP -----$250. (only dash harness pictured, it wont let me post the picture of rest of harness)

Riva pro series ECU 8650 tune and matching dess key -----$500

48lb bosh injectors from 4tecperformance ------$165

Riva fuel rail (polished, kinda) ------$165

Aeromotive rrfpr kit. ------$165

Intake manifold with riva intercooler block/ boost tap -----$200

Starter -----$100

MPEM -----$200

Complete engine with front and rear covers 2005 RXP, will fit many others (30hours since recent build) ------$3500









-------Engine has following mods--------

2008+ supercharger oiler mod (better oiling for large superchargers)

wiseco 8.4:1 pistons .5mm overbore (piston to wall clearance at .0035in)

New OEM main bearings and thrust washers

New OEM rod bearings

New OEM balance shaft bearings and thrust washers

RXP 300 Head gasket

Rotating assembly balanced, rods crank and pistons

ARP Head studs

ARP Flywheel bolts

OEM RXP 260 valve springs (from 2014 RXP 15hrs)

Les Cooke valve spring retainers

629 Camshaft

Ferrara Stainless lightweight valves

Ported head (Eastside powersports)

Riva 160deg thermostat

New OEM timing chains, guides, tensioner

All other engine bolts are NEW OEM and have been replaced if TTY

