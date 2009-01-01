Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: Used 750 Kawasaki R and D SBN 44 Intake Manifold #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2009 Location Illinois Age 30 Posts 733 WTB: Used 750 Kawasaki R and D SBN 44 Intake Manifold WTB: Used 750 Kawasaki R and D SBN 44 Intake Manifold



PM Me what ya got Thanks Last edited by golferdude; Today at 01:09 PM . "All out or nothin at all"



- Jet ski owner







'96 Kawasaki 750 SS '96 Kawasaki 750 SS #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,305 Re: WTB: Used 750 Kawasaki R and D SBN 44 Intake Manifold I have a rare r&d sidedraft manifold for a kawi 750/800

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on FacebookNeed parts? Optima Racing is the place #3 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2009 Location Illinois Age 30 Posts 733 Re: WTB: Used 750 Kawasaki R and D SBN 44 Intake Manifold I dont know what that is im looking for a regular one Last edited by golferdude; Today at 02:45 PM . "All out or nothin at all"



- Jet ski owner







'96 Kawasaki 750 SS '96 Kawasaki 750 SS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules