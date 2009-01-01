 WTB: Used 750 Kawasaki R and D SBN 44 Intake Manifold
  Today, 01:09 PM #1
    golferdude
    WTB: Used 750 Kawasaki R and D SBN 44 Intake Manifold

    WTB: Used 750 Kawasaki R and D SBN 44 Intake Manifold

    PM Me what ya got Thanks
    '96 Kawasaki 750 SS
  Today, 02:23 PM #2
    cman
    Re: WTB: Used 750 Kawasaki R and D SBN 44 Intake Manifold

    I have a rare r&d sidedraft manifold for a kawi 750/800
  Today, 02:45 PM #3
    golferdude
    Re: WTB: Used 750 Kawasaki R and D SBN 44 Intake Manifold

    I dont know what that is im looking for a regular one
    '96 Kawasaki 750 SS
