|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
1994 750sx head upgrade
Hello all.
Last year I purchased a completely stock 1994 750sx. I was a little underwhelmed with the power and wanted to do a couple upgrades. First upgrade was a Solas Concord 11-17. My next upgrade was to replace the stock "A" cast head with a stock "C" cast head. The head upgrade increased my compression approximately 20 psi. It went from 150psi to 170psi. My question is with the increase in compression, should I richen my jetting or fuel mixture screws? At some point I want to install a Factory Pipe, but funds are short right now. Any help will be appreciated. Thanks.
-tmoney12
-
Top Dog
Re: 1994 750sx head upgrade
Good choice on the head replacement. No need to rejet. The impeller you have sounds a bit steep for a stock boat, would be about right for when you get the factory pipe.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 1994 750sx head upgrade
Thank you for your response. I was wrong on the impeller. It is an 11-16 which impros recommends for a stock engine. The impeller did give a performance gain at all engine rpms.
Originally Posted by bandit88
Good choice on the head replacement. No need to rejet. The impeller you have sounds a bit steep for a stock boat, would be about right for when you get the factory pipe.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules