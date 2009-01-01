Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1994 750sx head upgrade #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 68 1994 750sx head upgrade Hello all.



Last year I purchased a completely stock 1994 750sx. I was a little underwhelmed with the power and wanted to do a couple upgrades. First upgrade was a Solas Concord 11-17. My next upgrade was to replace the stock "A" cast head with a stock "C" cast head. The head upgrade increased my compression approximately 20 psi. It went from 150psi to 170psi. My question is with the increase in compression, should I richen my jetting or fuel mixture screws? At some point I want to install a Factory Pipe, but funds are short right now. Any help will be appreciated. Thanks.



-tmoney12 #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,909 Re: 1994 750sx head upgrade Good choice on the head replacement. No need to rejet. The impeller you have sounds a bit steep for a stock boat, would be about right for when you get the factory pipe.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

