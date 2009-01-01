 1994 750sx head upgrade
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:53 AM #1
    tmoney12
    tmoney12 is offline
    PWCToday Regular tmoney12's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    68

    1994 750sx head upgrade

    Hello all.

    Last year I purchased a completely stock 1994 750sx. I was a little underwhelmed with the power and wanted to do a couple upgrades. First upgrade was a Solas Concord 11-17. My next upgrade was to replace the stock "A" cast head with a stock "C" cast head. The head upgrade increased my compression approximately 20 psi. It went from 150psi to 170psi. My question is with the increase in compression, should I richen my jetting or fuel mixture screws? At some point I want to install a Factory Pipe, but funds are short right now. Any help will be appreciated. Thanks.

    -tmoney12
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:57 AM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1,909

    Re: 1994 750sx head upgrade

    Good choice on the head replacement. No need to rejet. The impeller you have sounds a bit steep for a stock boat, would be about right for when you get the factory pipe.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:08 AM #3
    tmoney12
    tmoney12 is offline
    PWCToday Regular tmoney12's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    68

    Re: 1994 750sx head upgrade

    Quote Originally Posted by bandit88 View Post
    Good choice on the head replacement. No need to rejet. The impeller you have sounds a bit steep for a stock boat, would be about right for when you get the factory pipe.
    Thank you for your response. I was wrong on the impeller. It is an 11-16 which impros recommends for a stock engine. The impeller did give a performance gain at all engine rpms.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 