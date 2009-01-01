Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1200 carb'd starts good, idles fine, runs at low speed, then poops out and dies #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Tucson AZ Posts 19 1200 carb'd starts good, idles fine, runs at low speed, then poops out and dies 2001 Genesis, with new carbs. New! Finally solved the fuel flow problems (p-o hooked up the fuel lines wrong.) Compression is good, electrics are okay, including a new battery last summer.



It starts, idles, and runs at low throttle just fine. Under load (on the water) more than just basic throttle and the engine poops out and dies. Restarts okay, some cranking required. Has a new separator in addition to OEM new carbs. And new fuel lines which are connected correctly. Feels like it's running out of gas--but the pumps should be okay they are new too. Might it be bogging?



Some other issues. It's used at 2500 ft above sea level--need different jetting? On a motorcycle, this would be my first place to look. It shouldn't make any difference but maybe it's bogging because it's too rich?



I can work on it in my storage unit and leave it open and disassembled. But in Tucson, there's absolutely nowhere I can slip it into water for testing. It's over a hundred miles to any lake where I can put it in the water.



The gas is from early last summer, so I know I have to siphon most of it out and put in fresh. My old Dodge Dakota loves the old gas! Any help or suggestions would be appreciated! Season is coming up fast, and if I can't get it, I'll run it up to phoenix for professional repairs.

Check plug gap and condition of spark.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

