Motor is from a lower hour 1996 ZXI1100, all stock. Compression is at 120psi each cylinder. Starts, runs, revs, sounds good. It's pretty dirty though. The ebox does not look good and will need a beadblast and repaint or just replace the enclosure. Some brake/carb cleaner and rags might do the trick on the block though. Me personally I was just going to run it as is because I don't care, I just wanna go fast. I had picked this up for a swap of my own but decided my two superjets are enough for now.
Comes as:
Complete running motor with ebox, stator, bedplate, carbs and arrestor, and however much of the exhaust you want.
Asking $1150 on the east coast, midwest and westcoast add +$50. PM me your number and I can send you pics and a video of it running. I haven't had time to clean it up myself just yet but I'm hoping next week to get it done.