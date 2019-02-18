 gp1300r and gp1200 parts or completes
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:56 PM #1
    EddMA
    EddMA is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    MA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    3

    gp1300r and gp1200 parts or completes

    Plans have changed so I'm getting rid of this stuff.
    Located in Worcester area Massachussetts.
    -------------
    GP1300r (PV) rebuilt by a shop, lost PTO cylinder due to improper break in procedures.
    Full hull, pump and parts BOS and previous reg $900 pickup only

    Gp1300r crankshaft, great condition $450 shipped
    cases, reeds, injectors, throttle bodies add $250
    Full exhaust with d-plate and waterbox add $100

    Gp1300r 2x jugs with cylinders resleeved from SBT $440 shipped
    Gp1300r sleeved jug needs to be re-bored $140 shipped

    Gp1300r Full electronics (no working dash) $180 shipped

    ------------
    2003 Yamaha SUV complete, with yamaha trailer, engine sat head off for 4 years.
    Complete with trailer BOS and prev. reg. $900 pickup only
    NIB mats and seat cover add $140

    1200 Core engine shipped to your door complete $500
    1200 Core engine shipped to SBT and extra parts to you $700

    1200 Full electronics $160 shipped

    ------------
    Other parts available on request primarily gp1200, Kawi 650/750.
    No aftermarket stuff really.

    More photos soon.
    -----------
    Wishlist
    Factory Pipe Manifold and Head Pipe (Kawi preferred)
    Westcoast Headpipe
    Kawi Hooker 9-15 or 11-16
    X2 surf brace
    Tri scoop grate for x2 or other scoop grate
    Seadoo HX waterbox
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by EddMA; Today at 05:57 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 