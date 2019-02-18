Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: gp1300r and gp1200 parts or completes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location MA Age 28 Posts 3 gp1300r and gp1200 parts or completes Plans have changed so I'm getting rid of this stuff.

Located in Worcester area Massachussetts.

-------------

GP1300r (PV) rebuilt by a shop, lost PTO cylinder due to improper break in procedures.

Full hull, pump and parts BOS and previous reg $900 pickup only



Gp1300r crankshaft, great condition $450 shipped

cases, reeds, injectors, throttle bodies add $250

Full exhaust with d-plate and waterbox add $100



Gp1300r 2x jugs with cylinders resleeved from SBT $440 shipped

Gp1300r sleeved jug needs to be re-bored $140 shipped



Gp1300r Full electronics (no working dash) $180 shipped



------------

2003 Yamaha SUV complete, with yamaha trailer, engine sat head off for 4 years.

Complete with trailer BOS and prev. reg. $900 pickup only

NIB mats and seat cover add $140



1200 Core engine shipped to your door complete $500

1200 Core engine shipped to SBT and extra parts to you $700



1200 Full electronics $160 shipped



------------

Other parts available on request primarily gp1200, Kawi 650/750.

No aftermarket stuff really.



More photos soon.

-----------

Wishlist

Factory Pipe Manifold and Head Pipe (Kawi preferred)

Westcoast Headpipe

Kawi Hooker 9-15 or 11-16

X2 surf brace

Tri scoop grate for x2 or other scoop grate

Seadoo HX waterbox

20190218_140538[1].jpg (3.92 MB, 0 views)

20190218_140449[1].jpg (4.34 MB, 1 views)

20190218_140633[1].jpg (2.83 MB, 1 views)

