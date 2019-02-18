Plans have changed so I'm getting rid of this stuff.
Located in Worcester area Massachussetts.
-------------
GP1300r (PV) rebuilt by a shop, lost PTO cylinder due to improper break in procedures.
Full hull, pump and parts BOS and previous reg $900 pickup only
Gp1300r crankshaft, great condition $450 shipped
cases, reeds, injectors, throttle bodies add $250
Full exhaust with d-plate and waterbox add $100
Gp1300r 2x jugs with cylinders resleeved from SBT $440 shipped
Gp1300r sleeved jug needs to be re-bored $140 shipped
Gp1300r Full electronics (no working dash) $180 shipped
------------
2003 Yamaha SUV complete, with yamaha trailer, engine sat head off for 4 years.
Complete with trailer BOS and prev. reg. $900 pickup only
NIB mats and seat cover add $140
1200 Core engine shipped to your door complete $500
1200 Core engine shipped to SBT and extra parts to you $700
1200 Full electronics $160 shipped
------------
Other parts available on request primarily gp1200, Kawi 650/750.
No aftermarket stuff really.
More photos soon.
-----------
Wishlist
Factory Pipe Manifold and Head Pipe (Kawi preferred)
Westcoast Headpipe
Kawi Hooker 9-15 or 11-16
X2 surf brace
Tri scoop grate for x2 or other scoop grate
Seadoo HX waterbox