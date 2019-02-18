 WTB Kawasaki pole bolt and spring for sxr/750
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 01:37 PM #1
    Epic ind
    Epic ind is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Arizona
    Age
    33
    Posts
    18

    WTB Kawasaki pole bolt and spring for sxr/750

    Looking for a used stock pole bolt and pole spring for an sxr/750
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:08 PM #2
    bergjar000
    bergjar000 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie bergjar000's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Washington
    Posts
    17

    Re: WTB Kawasaki pole bolt and spring for sxr/750

    I have this off a 95 750sxi. It has some rattle can paint on it that needs cleaned off


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:06 PM #3
    Epic ind
    Epic ind is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Arizona
    Age
    33
    Posts
    18

    Re: WTB Kawasaki pole bolt and spring for sxr/750

    That'll work, how much do you want for it and what's your PayPal?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 