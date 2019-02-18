|
WTB Kawasaki pole bolt and spring for sxr/750
Looking for a used stock pole bolt and pole spring for an sxr/750
Re: WTB Kawasaki pole bolt and spring for sxr/750
I have this off a 95 750sxi. It has some rattle can paint on it that needs cleaned off
Re: WTB Kawasaki pole bolt and spring for sxr/750
That'll work, how much do you want for it and what's your PayPal?
