Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Why is it so Hard to find mods to do for the 2018 Yamaha VX Cruise?r. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Schertz Tx Posts 7 Why is it so Hard to find mods to do for the 2018 Yamaha VX Cruise?r. Aloha,

I've been searching around for months, to find mods that I can do for these machines and it's tough. Only the VX HO's are plentiful to find, but not for the VX crusiers. Why is this?



I bought a Solas Impeller, but it was the wrong angled pitch on it, so my top speed dropped by 20 miles per hr. (Not GPS reading, just tach reading)



I have the new riva ride plate coming in a few days.



I have already done the exhaust thing and the open air filter thing along with taking out that restrictor as well.



What else can be done without having to do things like I would with my cars and do cam swaps (if there's such a thing with these engines) and stuff like that.



I can't even find a reprogramming device for these.



