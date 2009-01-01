Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aluminum seat kit for Waveblaster 1 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location MI Posts 13 Aluminum seat kit for Waveblaster 1 ​ Aluminum seat kit for wb1. Made one for myself and have decided to make more.



Will be supplied as shown with edge trim, in a partly assembled kit that can be fitted to the ski in about 45 mins. Includes all brackets, hardware and instructions.



(Note, the toggle that matches to the existing seat latch may vary slightly in the final design, but will be similar.)



Price will be $450 plus actual shipping (likely about $30).



I expect to be able to ship by mid to late March. Given the response I've had elsewhere, I've decided to make a batch of 10 or so and am looking to take a deposit of $50 to secure one of those.



PM me if interested, please. Thanks!





Attached Images IMG-2598.JPG (1.83 MB, 6 views)

Last edited by shc1971; Yesterday at 09:36 PM . Reason: Fixed photos

