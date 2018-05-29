Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Sport Cruiser to Mini Jet boat Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location tennessee Age 41 Posts 18 Sport Cruiser to Mini Jet boat Build Well I had fun with the Aluminum bottom build that I did to the Sport Cruiser. It had two problems or weak points. After hitting a pretty big rock in the rapids,I found the center of gravity way to high, well after it launched me out into the rapids. Also the intake area is what takes most of the hits. And the seal to the fiberglass and aluminum wouldn't hold. Here is a link to the build of the Sport Cruiser. to get you up to speed. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...718&highlight= .

So a buddy and I have been wanting to build a mini jet boat. After a few 6ers out in the garage I figured that the bottom of the Sport cruiser was close to most Mini Jet sizes. A little on the smaller side, but why not. The drive line has been dependable and I wanted to use the sliding steering wheel set up. I ordered a coupls sheets of 1/8" Aluminum, got new blades for the saws, and here we go.



Kids playing on the SC one last time.





Starting to cut'er apart with a small tear in the eye.









Getting an idea of a layout. I have a junk short block to use for mock up.





Stripped back down to the bare hull





After hours of hammering and bending. Finally getting the intake close. I know my welds look like S#!T.







Layin out the sides

More side Layouts













Starting on the insides.

Lots of card board layouts.







Sport Cruiser Steering wheel time







Found a nice bench seat on Ebay.











Rear cover formed up.







Tube added







A little narrow in the front. But just did what I could with the Sport cruiser Hull I made.







Where it is now after hours of grinding welding, and grinding and welding.

Next is to flip it over finish welding on the intake, get the UHMW on it, then flip it over and start mounting everything up. Probably be a few more months.



