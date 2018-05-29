Well I had fun with the Aluminum bottom build that I did to the Sport Cruiser. It had two problems or weak points. After hitting a pretty big rock in the rapids,I found the center of gravity way to high, well after it launched me out into the rapids. Also the intake area is what takes most of the hits. And the seal to the fiberglass and aluminum wouldn't hold. Here is a link to the build of the Sport Cruiser. to get you up to speed. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...718&highlight= .
So a buddy and I have been wanting to build a mini jet boat. After a few 6ers out in the garage I figured that the bottom of the Sport cruiser was close to most Mini Jet sizes. A little on the smaller side, but why not. The drive line has been dependable and I wanted to use the sliding steering wheel set up. I ordered a coupls sheets of 1/8" Aluminum, got new blades for the saws, and here we go.
Kids playing on the SC one last time.
Starting to cut'er apart with a small tear in the eye.