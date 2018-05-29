 Sport Cruiser to Mini Jet boat Build
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 07:47 PM #1
    fire6945
    fire6945 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    tennessee
    Age
    41
    Posts
    18

    Sport Cruiser to Mini Jet boat Build

    Well I had fun with the Aluminum bottom build that I did to the Sport Cruiser. It had two problems or weak points. After hitting a pretty big rock in the rapids,I found the center of gravity way to high, well after it launched me out into the rapids. Also the intake area is what takes most of the hits. And the seal to the fiberglass and aluminum wouldn't hold. Here is a link to the build of the Sport Cruiser. to get you up to speed. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...718&highlight= .
    So a buddy and I have been wanting to build a mini jet boat. After a few 6ers out in the garage I figured that the bottom of the Sport cruiser was close to most Mini Jet sizes. A little on the smaller side, but why not. The drive line has been dependable and I wanted to use the sliding steering wheel set up. I ordered a coupls sheets of 1/8" Aluminum, got new blades for the saws, and here we go.

    Kids playing on the SC one last time.


    Starting to cut'er apart with a small tear in the eye.




    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:53 PM #2
    fire6945
    fire6945 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    tennessee
    Age
    41
    Posts
    18

    Re: Sport Cruiser to Mini Jet boat Build

    Getting an idea of a layout. I have a junk short block to use for mock up.


    Stripped back down to the bare hull


    After hours of hammering and bending. Finally getting the intake close. I know my welds look like S#!T.



    Layin out the sides
    [url=
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:57 PM #3
    fire6945
    fire6945 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    tennessee
    Age
    41
    Posts
    18

    Re: Sport Cruiser to Mini Jet boat Build

    More side Layouts






    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:03 PM #4
    fire6945
    fire6945 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    tennessee
    Age
    41
    Posts
    18

    Re: Sport Cruiser to Mini Jet boat Build

    Starting on the insides.
    Lots of card board layouts.



    [url=https://postimages.org/][/url

    Sport Cruiser Steering wheel time



    Found a nice bench seat on Ebay.





    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:09 PM #5
    fire6945
    fire6945 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    tennessee
    Age
    41
    Posts
    18

    Re: Sport Cruiser to Mini Jet boat Build

    Rear cover formed up.



    Tube added



    A little narrow in the front. But just did what I could with the Sport cruiser Hull I made.



    Where it is now after hours of grinding welding, and grinding and welding.
    Next is to flip it over finish welding on the intake, get the UHMW on it, then flip it over and start mounting everything up. Probably be a few more months.

    Last edited by fire6945; Today at 08:10 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:43 PM #6
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    2,922

    Re: Sport Cruiser to Mini Jet boat Build

    Wow. That's really impressive. Very cool.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. matt888

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 