 701 oem exhaust to 6m6 jugs?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:45 PM #1
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    29
    Posts
    454

    701 oem exhaust to 6m6 jugs?

    Just got 2 squarenoses this past week. One has a 701 w. Stock exhaust, the other is a 6m6 with factory pipe of some kind.

    Id like to put the FPP on my 701 and use the stock 701 exhaust for the 6m6. Is this doable or do I need a stock 6m6 exhaust to make this work? Pics attached and the battery is from the PO not me

    822BD8F6-8468-4AF8-9D23-5C36AF872A77.jpeg

    0CC5F0BB-5144-4AF6-BBB2-9EF556B1FF58.jpeg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by StuRat; Today at 05:46 PM.
    1988 Kawasaki JS550/ Jetsport head, Westcoast pipe, PJS exhaust mani, SBN44 Westcoast velocity stack, quadrafin rideplate, westcoast intake grate, skat prop, custom paint, 4 deg bars, finger throttle
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:49 PM #2
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    29
    Posts
    454

    Re: 701 oem exhaust to 6m6 jugs?

    Attachment 546949

    This has the 701 in it, solas prop, protec rideplate, overall really great shape.

    Attachment 546950

    This one has the 6m6 and factory pipe. Also has well done glassed-in footholds and a 24/7 nose cowl. The paint is smoked but the hull is essentially ding free.
    1988 Kawasaki JS550/ Jetsport head, Westcoast pipe, PJS exhaust mani, SBN44 Westcoast velocity stack, quadrafin rideplate, westcoast intake grate, skat prop, custom paint, 4 deg bars, finger throttle
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:48 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,228

    Re: 701 oem exhaust to 6m6 jugs?

    Seems like I remember the bolt size being a bit different but same spacing. Should be do-able.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. ski

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 