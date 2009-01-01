Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 701 oem exhaust to 6m6 jugs? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 454 701 oem exhaust to 6m6 jugs? Just got 2 squarenoses this past week. One has a 701 w. Stock exhaust, the other is a 6m6 with factory pipe of some kind.



Id like to put the FPP on my 701 and use the stock 701 exhaust for the 6m6. Is this doable or do I need a stock 6m6 exhaust to make this work? Pics attached and the battery is from the PO not me



822BD8F6-8468-4AF8-9D23-5C36AF872A77.jpeg



0CC5F0BB-5144-4AF6-BBB2-9EF556B1FF58.jpeg #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 454 Re: 701 oem exhaust to 6m6 jugs?



This has the 701 in it, solas prop, protec rideplate, overall really great shape.



Attachment 546950



This one has the 6m6 and factory pipe. Also has well done glassed-in footholds and a 24/7 nose cowl. The paint is smoked but the hull is essentially ding free. 1988 Kawasaki JS550/ Jetsport head, Westcoast pipe, PJS exhaust mani, SBN44 Westcoast velocity stack, quadrafin rideplate, westcoast intake grate, skat prop, custom paint, 4 deg bars, finger throttle #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,228 Re: 701 oem exhaust to 6m6 jugs? Seems like I remember the bolt size being a bit different but same spacing. Should be do-able.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

