2004 sxr 1100 project part out or complete sell off
Hey guys ive been out of the racing scene for some time and with the new house, wife, kid, and what seems to be endless amounts of time at work I have no time to race, ride, let alone wrench on this ski to get it to what I want. It was going to be a fun lake ski and hit some local races but all it does is sit in my garage. The current state is in project form only. it runs on the stand but that is it. I was mocking it all up then going to do a complete tear down, porting, bore, pistons, crank and I never made it to the tear down phase. I am willing to sell this as is all in one package, or in multiple groups. If it goes in multiple groups I would like to keep the groupings listed below together as listed. if I cant get any movement as listed I will then be willing to sell things off "a-la-carte" but I would like to give it some time so I can save from shipping every little thing. pictures and individual groups to follow. so here goes...
COMTLETE PACKAGE everything listed below $6,000.00 OBO *** shipping TBD ***
HULL
* 2004 sxr 800
* lightened as much as possible "that passes tech" excesses glue, useless brackets etc
* trued hull
* trued pump intake area and pump shoe
* blacked out engine bay (west systems 2 part resin and black dye)
* Blowsion tubbie front sponsons
* Jettrim mats
* R&D rail caps
* R&D intake grate
* R&D rideplate
* solas dynafly prop
* stock pump with oil bath bearings, tapped for (2) 1/2" cooling lines
* R&D pump cone
* 1100 drive shaft
* new thru hull bearings
* rear ductbill drain
* bildge pump
* small light weight LI battery
* new throttle and stearing cables
* stock pole mount bracket and pole spring
* bushings for RRP pole
* blowsion hood hooks
* JSU spring tensioner
* hull and hood modified for 800 dry pipe clearances
* sxr 800 drive shaft available
* frog skins for extra air intake
* new front bumper
* low profile side bumpers
HANDLE POLE
* RRP cast black
* RRP black turn plate and greaseable mounting hardware all black
* RRP chin pad support black
* Blowsion 0 degree bars black
* renthal grips
* UMI trigger throttle black
* pro water craft chin pad black
MOTOR
* 98 ZXI 1100
* Optima racing / ADA gurgled head with pump gas domes clear
* new oem reeds and stock cages
* 6 degree timing advance plate
***** needs new crank, pistons, and bore was installed as a MOCK UP ONLY *******
EXHAUST
* T.R.P. dried out pipe, extra water ports on chamber, and second port welded on exhaust manifold
* Judge racing rear water box and all tubing
Carbs/ intake
* T.R.P. 46 mm mikunis, new shafts and collars, new throttle drum, black connecting hardware, T-handle adjustment screws all jetted for this setup
* T.R.P. O-ringed speed plate for easy carb removal
* T.R.P. 1.5 oem sxr 800 manifold
* T.R.P. custom machined throttle and engine pulling bracket
* tau ceti tornado flame arrestors clear
Electrical
* T.R.P. modified low profile stock ebox with MSD wires powder coated black
* T.R.P front tank box mounting bracket stainless
PRICING BREAK DOWN AS DESCRIBED ABOVE
HULL...……………...$1,300.00 OBO
HANDEL POLE...…$1,300.00 OBO
MOTOR...…………..$800.00 OBO
EXHAUST...………..$650.00 OBO forgot to list that the manifold is machined to provide clearance around the pipe with out rubbing the hull
INTAKE SYSTEM..$1,600.00 OBO
ELECTRICAL...……$600.00 bracket included
PM me or call 815-530-6122
