Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Intermittent no crank #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2008 Location DFW Age 34 Posts 105 Kawasaki Intermittent no crank If anyone has an intermittent no crank on a kawasaki, I discovered that the spring inside the stop switch gets weak and doesn't separate the stop circuit after you release the button or insert your landyard. The distance that the contacts break connection is at the very last millimeter of travel so it's difficult to tell there was any problem with the switch itself.



I disassembled, cleaned, and reinstalled the switch a dozen times and couldn't figure it out. Everything looks fine all apart but once assembled, the added tension causes the weak spring to make the switch malfunction.



My fix was to add a tiny piece of spongy rubber under the spring to increase spring pressure. Leftovers carb springs were too weak/small to do anything.



Hope this helps someone

IMG_20190217_072741062.jpg

