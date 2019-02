Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS550 Flywheel Magnets Reuse? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2012 Location Edgerton, Wisconsin Age 22 Posts 28 JS550 Flywheel Magnets Reuse? Hey guys. I'm starting to put my 550 race ski back together after i finally got a good used stator. want to put my flywheel on but was wondering on everyone's opinion on the magnets and there condition and if it would be alright if i sand them down to cleaned up the burrs and reuse it. Let me know what you think. Attached Images IMG_3540.jpg (2.13 MB, 5 views)

IMG_3540.jpg (2.13 MB, 5 views) IMG_3539.jpg (1.78 MB, 5 views)

IMG_3539.jpg (1.78 MB, 5 views) IMG_3538.jpg (2.15 MB, 6 views)

IMG_3538.jpg (2.15 MB, 6 views) IMG_3537.jpg (2.07 MB, 4 views) Last edited by Yamaha runner; Today at 09:34 AM . 2019 Yamaha Superjet

1977 JS440

1985 JS550 Race ski #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,225 Re: JS550 Flywheel Magnets Reuse? Yes, they'll be just fine. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,512 Re: JS550 Flywheel Magnets Reuse? Inner hub snout is good ? No boils ? Good to go on sanding if so Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules