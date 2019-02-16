Fresh water js550 js440 Performance Mariner Ride Plate w Fins and Intake Grate
this ski was only used in fresh water 99% of its life
Performance Mariner Ride Plate w Fins
i believe its longer than stock for excellent traction and stability
and matching Intake Grate
$120 + shipping. usa shipping only
Entire JS550 ski for sale... just ask for the part you need w offer also have 650sx for parts
$$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake. 89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads