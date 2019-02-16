 Fresh water js550 js440 Performance Mariner Ride Plate w Fins and Intake Grate
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 10:04 PM #1
    I8A4RE
    I8A4RE is offline
    Frequent Poster I8A4RE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Gilbert
    Age
    45
    Posts
    158

    Fresh water js550 js440 Performance Mariner Ride Plate w Fins and Intake Grate

    this ski was only used in fresh water 99% of its life

    Performance Mariner Ride Plate w Fins
    i believe its longer than stock for excellent traction and stability
    and matching Intake Grate

    $120 + shipping. usa shipping only

    Entire JS550 ski for sale... just ask for the part you need w offer
    also have 650sx for parts
    Attached Images Attached Images

    $$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
    88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.
    89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 