WTB SXR 800 Electronics

Wanting to buy 2004+ sxr800 electronics to put on my 750 motor. Got 650 electronics on it right now wanting to upgrade. I'll need to whole electric setup.

Re: WTB SXR 800 Electronics

I have a stator if youre interested

