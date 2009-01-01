Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 sxi turning but not running #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location SoCal Age 28 Posts 59 750 sxi turning but not running Took my sxi into the waves a last month. Accidentally took on some water. Ski wouldnt start on the beach. I took it home and slowly got it started after taking spark plugs out and spraying starter fluid in it and trying to dry it out. Finally got it it to start with new plugs and ran fresh water through it for a while.



Now I try to start it and it turns and cranks but wont get a full turn over and wont run for more than 5 sec. I am using the choke all the way on when I first try to start it and turn it off after it wont get started. Any help on why it wont start now after I was able to get it to start last month?



Ive tried the simple things like battery fully charged and new spark plugs but still not luck. Could it be a bad mixture when Im choking it?



Thanks for the help Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) keck Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules