Small pin with 650 electronics go back to the 750 electronics

So I've searched for ever but could not find what I'm looking for so im making a post....



My Kawasaki X2 I bought from a guy has a small pin 750 motor in it and its running off the stock 1991 650 electronics. I want it to rev up pass the stock 650 rpms 6800 rpms? Needs to rev 7400-7800 from what I've been reading but I cant find out how to accomplish this. So how do I accomplish getting the 650 electronic to the 7000+ rpms for this 750 motor while keeping the system where it will still charge my battery as I ride so I'm not left with a dead battery while enjoying a day of free riding.



Also my next question that I cant find ANY information on is..... since this 750 motor has been modified for the 650 electronics....am I stuck with having to use the 650 electrical stuff with this motor, or can I go back to using 750 electronics or 800 electronics? I ask this because I read that in order to get the 650 stator on, you have to cut/grind down/off the stator mount/tabs that held the 750 stator in place so the 650 stator can go on flush? I dont think the screw holes that's drilled and tap would affect anything but the grinding mounts/tabs down I'm curious on if that stops me for being able to go back to the 750 electronics with those grounded off.



My last question is....sxr 800 electronics, can you run them on a 750 and if so is it worth the extra cost rather than sticking with the 750 stuff? And what makes it worth running if they are better.....hopefully someone has knowledge that I dont and can explain these things. Last edited by TexomaMan_X2; Today at 01:15 AM . Let the good times roll Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

