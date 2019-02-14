I have some Kawasaki 1100 triple parts for sale. Have the following:
1.) Two triple 1100 Kawasaki cylinders. One with OEM studs and one without. Both are on standard bore but do need to be either bored or honed for new pistons. Price: $120 each shipped in US.
2.) OEM Kawasaki triple 1100 cases. Price: $200 shipped in US.
3.) Two OEM Kawsaki 1100 heads. Domes are in good shape. Price$ 35 each shipped in US.
4.) OEM 900 Triple Kawasaki headpipe. $25 shipped in US
5.) OEM non modified OEM 1100 Kawasaki headpipe. $25 shipped in US.
6.) Modifed OEM Kawasaki 1100 headpipe and Modified OEM chamber. Welded to turn OEM pipe into a dry pipe and to fit a 1100 SXR. Price $100 shipped in US.
7.) Non modified OEM 1100 exhaust chamber. Price $50 shipped in US.
Parts are Located in Seminole FL 33777
I Accept PayPal: jetrace19@gmail.com