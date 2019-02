Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 650sx dual head gaskets #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location New Zealand Posts 4 650sx dual head gaskets Does anyone know if its possible to run two head gaskets to decrease compression? Or are thicker than stock head gaskets available? I had my head machined and compression is too high for my liking #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 35 Posts 3,205 Re: 650sx dual head gaskets never run 2 gaskets. yes you can get a thicker head gasket. stock thickness is .010. ive seen up to .040 thick gasket as well as thicker base gasket. you cant go off your cranking psi to determine your actual compression ratio. if your machinist set it up correctly, it should handle the proper octane gas recommended by the machinist regardless of the cranking compression.



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,908 Re: 650sx dual head gaskets Best to sell that head and find a new one. Squish will be off if you run a gasket thickness that the chambers wern't designed for.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,741 Re: 650sx dual head gaskets Copper head gaskets are 0.020" for the common ones, Cometic.com can make other thicknesses through their custom program and you could also use a fiber one, they're usually 0.040".



Your beat solution is to send your head to Newmiller machine and have the domes recut to the proper compression - the owner is a member here, mcn6 Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 92 Re: 650sx dual head gaskets I would prefer a single thicker gasket but you could run two gasket if you needed. I have seen countless laminated metallic gaskets over the years. I fact used a set last summer when doing my MasterCraft 351 build for my prostar 190 because they were the only ones available for proper quench. No difference here. I am not sure many people here no how to set up proper quench. Unless I got the only mismade 650sx in the world, It is likely you would need to mill the top on the cylinder. My piston s were .045 down the hole. Can't fix that by cutting on the head.



What makes you think you got too much compression? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) PFI Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules